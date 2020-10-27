Qualcomm partners with Jacoti to provide enhanced truly wireless earbuds experience to users

Image Source : APPLE Apple's truly wireless earbuds

Qualcomm on Monday announced it has collaborated with audio technology company Jacoti to bring its hearing enhancement software to the Qualcomm QCC5100 Series ultra-low-power Bluetooth system on chip (SoC).

According to the company, available for truly wireless earbuds and Bluetooth headsets, this integration adds accessible, accurate personalised hearing assistance with additional safety features.

"For our customers, who are competing in a rapidly changing and crowded market, exciting technologies like this will provide a really interesting way to differentiate and enrich the end-user experience, " said James Chapman, VP and GM, voice, music and wearables, Qualcomm Technologies International, Ltd.

Jacoti's technology comes with a self-administered hearing test that prompts various tones and frequencies, to establish volume thresholds for the user's level of hearing.

The software on the device also prevents the user from exposure to sounds that can cause further hearing damage, resulting in a clear, safe, and pleasurable listening experience.

"We are excited to have this collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies and be able to integrate our audiologically-based hearing solutions into this powerful platform to improve the audio experience of all users," said Jacques Kinsbergen, CEO and Founder of Jacoti.

