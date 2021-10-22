PUBG: New State to launch on Android, iOS globally on Nov 11

Follow us on Image Source : KRAFTON PUBG: New State to launch globally soon.

Krafton has announced that the much-awaited PUBG: New State game will officially launch on iOS and Android in more than 200 countries on November 11.

Developed by PUBG Studios, the same company that created the highly successful PUBG: Battlegrounds battle royale video game for PC and consoles, 'PUBG: New State' will launch as a free-to-play next-generation mobile game in 17 different languages.

"PUBG: New State inherits the core of the PUBG IP and will have a competitiveness in and of itself on the global market.

"Krafton will continue to produce games that will be enjoyed by players across the world. We're committed to offering an expanded experience based on the belief that games will become the most powerful type of media," CH Kim, CEO Krafton said in a statement.

The company earlier announced that PUBG: New State has surpassed more than 50 million pre-registrations on iOS and Android as of the online showcase. Pre-registrations originally opened in February 2021 when Krafton formally revealed the game.

Krafton said the game recreates PUBG: Battleground's original Battle Royale experience, making it the most realistic battle royale game on mobile.

The company also mentioned that it has been investing heavily in the development of Indian gaming, e-sports and IT entertainment industries with the establishment of its Indian office.

The company recently announced that after making it available for Android users, its Battlegrounds Mobile India is now available for iOS users.

(with IANS inputs)