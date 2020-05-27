PUBG Mobile Fourex map shows up in beta: Report

Image Source : PUBG MOBILE PUBG Mobile to soon get a new map.

PUBG Mobile is apparently working on a new ‘Secret Map’. The map has shown up in various videos showcasing the latest beta version of the game. YouTuber Powerbang Gaming has suggested that the new map will be called ‘Fourex’.

In his video, Powerbang Gaming said that the map when released will become the smallest map of the game with a size of 2x2 kilometres. The footage reveals that the mao will bring in several new structures and buildings. He also said that Fourex will be a PUBG Mobile exclusive map at the time of launch.

To recall, the smallest map of the game as of now is Sanhok, which has a size of 4x4 kilometres.

In the video, we can see that the new Fourex map includes all terrains of the other four maps on PUBG Mobile, which include Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok and Vikendi.

The company has not revealed when it will be releasing the new map to everyone. However, it has been teasing the map on its social media handles and via postcards that it is sending to various content creators. All of these postcards have pieces of the new map on them.

Many were speculating that these postcards were consisting of map photos of areas on the new PC map, Karakin. Hence saying that the map would soon come to Mobile. However, Powerbang Gaming points to the fact that these postcards consist of map photos very similar to the beta ‘Secret Map’ aka the Fourex map.

