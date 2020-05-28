OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro availability in India delayed due to production issues

Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus, in April, introduced the OnePlus 8 flagship series with the launch of the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro globally. A month later, smartphone sales began in India and OnePlus announced that it will start selling the new smartphones this month in the country. However, you will now have to wait for some time as the OnePlus 8 series sale in India has been delayed. Read on to know more.

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro sale postponed in India

The OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro availability in India has been delayed due to production issues. It is suggested that the OnePlus 8 series' production was stopped last week due to which the Chinese company had to change the sales plans in India. However, production has resumed now.

To recall, the OnePlus 8 and the 8 Pro was expected to go on sale tomorrow, that is, May 29 in India. However, now the company will only hold a limited sale of the OnePlus 8 series 5G at 12 pm tomorrow. This means that people who have previously pre-booked the new OnePlus smartphones will get to buy them via Amazon India or OnePlus online store whenever the devices are available for sale.

Currently, there is no word on the new sale date of the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro.

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Price, Features, Specifications

For those who have forgotten, the OnePlus 8 starts at a price of Rs. 41,999 for 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, Rs. 44,999 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and Rs. 49,999 for 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The OnePlus 8 Pro is priced at Rs. 54,999 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and Rs. 59,999 for 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The OnePlus 8 series comes with a couple of highlights such as 5G support, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, improved cameras, punch-hole displays, and more. The OnePlus 8 has a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED 90Hz display and comes in three RAM/Storage options in India: 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 12GB/256GB. It comes with a triple rear camera setup (48MP. 16MP, 2MP) and a 16MP front camera. It is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with 30T fast charging, runs OxygenOS based on Android 10, and has an in-display fingerprint scanner/

The OnePlus 8 Pro has a bigger 6.78-inch Quad HD AMOLED 120Hz display and comes in 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB RAM/Storage options. It houses a quad-camera setup at the back (48MP, 48MP, 8MP, 5MP) and a 16MP selfie snapper. It is backed by a 4.510mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge fast charging and runs OxygenOS based on Android 10. Additionally, it has an in-display fingerprint scanner, IP68 water and dust resistance, wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage