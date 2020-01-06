OnePlus 8 Lite new leaked images hint at three rear cameras, here’s all you need to know

Image Source : ONLEAKS OnePlus 8 Lite with three rear cameras

OnePlus is prepping up to launch its 2020 smartphones, much like various other tech companies. Rumours for the smartphones (purportedly called the OnePlus 8, the OnePlus 8 Pro, and the OnePlus 8 Lite) are in full swing and the new one has something to say about the OnePlus 8 Lite.

OnePlus 8 Lite design: With three cameras

According to popular leakster OneLeaks, the OnePlus 8 Lite is expected to come with three rear cameras, as opposed the dual rear cameras that were rumoured previously.

Hmmm... Alleged #OnePlus8Lite prototype spotted with triple rear camera setup instead of dual on the model I got one month ago... Interesting... https://t.co/KPeOTq7cIs pic.twitter.com/vwf9BNshkE — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) January 5, 2020

The new leaked render and in sync with the recently-leaked live image of the OnePlus 8 Lite that also hints at a triple-camera setup at the back.

The new renders also throw light on a punch-hole display with the punch-hole being in the middle, much like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series. Additionally, the images suggest that the smartphone could sport an in-display fingerprint scanner.

OnePlus 8 Lite specs, price

The OnePlus 8 Lite is expected to be powered by the recent MediaTek Dimensity 1000 processor and come with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone might have 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of ROM.

Additionally, it is likely to be backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging and run Android 10.

The OnePlus 8 Lite is expected to start at Rs. 30,000.

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro specs, price

The OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro are likely to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and feature a 6.4-inch and a 6.7-inch display, respectively. Both smartphones could come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

While the OnePlus 8 could have a 4,000mAh battery, the OnePlus 8 Pro might have a bigger 4,500mAh battery.

Furthermore, the OnePlus 8 could start somewhere between Rs. 35,000 and Rs. 40,000, while the OnePlus 8 Pro could be priced as high as Rs.45,000.

As a reminder, the aforementioned are no concrete details, hence, need to be taken with a grain of salt. The OnePlus 8 series is likely to launch in the second quarter of 2020. So, stay tuned for more details

