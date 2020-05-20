New Cerberus malware found stealing user credit card details in the name of COVID-19

Image Source : PIXABAY Beware of this new malware

A new Cerberus malware has been discovered recently, which is capable of stealing banking information such as users' credit card details in the guise of Coronavirus-related information. The Central Bureau of Investigation has recently informed the Indian states, Union Territories, and agencies of the same. Read on to know more about the malware and how to stay safe from it.

Cerberus malware making rounds

It is suggested that the cybercriminals make use of the Cerberus malware by sending text messages to people with a link as part of the SMS. The message requires users to click on the link to get COVID-19 information. If a user taps on the link to open it, a malicious app will be installed on the smartphones leading to phishing. This way, the malware will access users' financial details.

"Based on inputs received from INTERPOL, the CBI has issued an alert relating to a banking Trojan known as Cerberus. This malicious software takes advantage of COVID-19 Pandemic to impersonate and send SMS using the lure of COVID-19 related content to download the embedded malicious link, which deploys its malicious app usually spread via phishing campaigns to trick users into installing it on their smartphones," the investigation agency said.

The malware mainly steals users' credit card information and can trick users to provide more personal information such as two-factor authentication information. This way the hackers can conduct unauthorised transactions and get money from people.

To remain safe from such cyber attacks, users must ensure that they do not click on random and untrusted messages, especially the ones with links.

