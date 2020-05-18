Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite launching in India on May 21; Reveals Flipkart listing

Image Source : MOTOROLA Motorola G8 Power Lite in Arctic, Royal Blue colours

Motorola is all set to introduce the Moto G8 Power Lite in India. As listed on the online portal Flipkart, the Moto G8 Power Lite will launch on May 21 in the country. To recall, the smartphone was launched globally in April, a month ago. Read on to know more about the smartphone.

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite Availability, Price

The Moto G8 Power Lite will be launched in India on May 21 and will be made available via e-commerce website Flipkart. However, apart from the design and some highlights, the Flipkart listing doesn't reveal much about the to-be-announced Motorola device.

As for the price, there is no word on the Moto G8 Power Lite pricing details in India. However, given the Moto G series is a budget smartphones series by the company, the smartphone priced below Rs. 15,000 in the country. As a reminder, the Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite was launched at Euros 169 (around Rs. 13,900) globally.

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite Features, Specifications

To recall, the Moto G8 Power Lite comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS Max Vision display with a waterdrop notch and is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 processor. It comes equipped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. On the camera front, the device is home to a triple-camera setup at the back, rated at 16MP main camera, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera stands at 8MP.

The smartphone gets its fuel from a 5,000mAh battery and runs Android 9 Pie. Additionally, it comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, is water repellant, and comes with Artic Blue and Royal Blue colour options.

