Motorola Edge, Edge Plus launching on April 22: How to watch livestream, what to expect and more

Motorola Edge and Edge Plus are expected to launch on April 22.

Motorola is all set to make a comeback in the flagship segment. The company recently launched the Motorola Razr. While it was an innovative smartphone, it lacked the true flagship hardware under the hood. The Lenovo-owned giant is now finally bringing a true flagship smartphone under a new lineup called Motorola Edge.

Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge Plus have been leaked several times on the internet and now the company has finally announced that it will be launching its flagship smartphones via an online live stream event. The event is set to begin tomorrow, April 22 at 11AM CDT (9:30PM IST).

How to watch Livestream?

Motorola has announced the date and time of the launch event. The interested people can head over to the company’s website or its social media platforms at the time of the event to catch up with the live stream. Also, we will embed the video here once the live stream link is generated.

It’s coming—our boldest, loudest, fastest smartphone, ever. Experience the Motorola Flagship Launch E-vent, Wednesday, April 22nd, 11AM CDT. Join us at https://t.co/IsVr50syBx pic.twitter.com/TzcERg3kDy — Motorola (@Moto) April 21, 2020

What to expect?

Image Source : ONLEAKS X PRICEBABA Motorola Edge Plus will come with a curved display.

The tweet made by the company does not tell us much about the upcoming smartphone. Judging by the leaks we have been seeing so far, this could be the Motorola Edge and the Edge Plus. The smartphones were originally planned to be showcased at the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2020), which got cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the recent leaks and rumours, the Motorola Edge Plus will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. It will also come with 5G support out of the box. The smartphone is expected to pack in 8GB or 12GB of RAM. Upfront, the phone will likely feature a 6.7-inch display with curved edges. There will be a 5,000mAh battery running the show.

As for the vanilla Motorola Edge, the popular leakster Evan Blass suggested that it will come with the Snapdragon 765 chipset along with 6GB of RAM.

