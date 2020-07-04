Moj by ShareChat already the most trending app in India, crosses 1 million downloads

Image Source : MOJ / GOOGLE PLAY STORE Moj by ShareChat now available on Google Play Store.

Moj is an Indian regional social media platform created by ShareChat. The app is here to offer a replacement to the popular Chinese app TikTok. The app is not only offering a great platform for new users but also offers TikTokers a chance to build up their audience here. Just like TikTok, Moj allows users to create short videos with special effects, stickers and emoticons.

Moj has been listed on the Google Play Store and it has already achieved much success in India. The app is currently holding the top spot in the trending apps page on the Play Store. Additionally, the application has managed to get over 1 million downloads in less than a week.

Apart from that, Moj has also managed to get over 4,000 reviews resulting in an impressive 4.1-star rating. With such a pace, the app could soon be one of the most popular content consumption apps in India.

As for the features, the Moj app allows users to download the videos they like. Moreover, the app brings support for 15 languages, which means it is not only targeting the urban audience but also the rural one.

Moj allows users to post 15-second video clips on the platform. The users can use filters and emotes to make the video more attractive. The app also brings TikTok’s famous lip-syncing function that can be used to repeat dialogues or sing to some nice tunes.

As the app is developed by ShareChat and targets the Indian audience, it does not bring support for the English language. Notably, the ShareChat app itself is also available in regional languages only.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage