Micromax In Note 1 to go on second sale in India today: Price, features, specifications

Image Source : MICROMAX Micromax In Note 1

Micromax recently launched the new In series comprising the In Note 1 and the In 1b in India. After recently going on its first sale, the In Note 1 is all set to go on its second sale in the country today. Read on to know more about the Micromax smartphone.

Micromax In Note 1 Price, Availability, Offers

The In Note 1 will be available to buy via Flipkart and Micromax's official website at 12 pm today. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 10,999 for 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and Rs. 12,499 for 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Interested buyers can get Flat 5000 Instant Discount with American Express Cards, a 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, a 10% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, and no-cost EMI.

Micromax In Note 1 Features, Specs

The Micromax In Note 1 comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ punch-hole display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor. It comes in two RAM/Storage options: 4GB/84GB and 4GB/128GB. On the camera front, there are four rear cameras: 48MP main, 5MP wide-angle lens, 2MP depth sensor, and 2MP macro lens. The front camera stands at 16MP.

It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and runs stock Android 10 with 2 years of confirmed major updates. Additionally, it gets a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and comes in Green and White colour options.

To recall, the Micromax In 1b was expected to go on sale on November 26 but that didn't happen due to logistics issues. While the phone has been listed on Flipkart with a 'Coming Soon' banner, there is no word as to when it will go on sale.

