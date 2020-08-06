Mi Browser Pro and more Chinese apps banned in India; Unavailable on Google Play Store

Image Source : XIAOMI Mi Browser Pro among the banned apps in India

India recently banned 47 Chinese apps in India, following a ban on 59 apps of Chinese origin. However, we never got to know of the full list of Chinese apps that have now been blocked. It seems like we now know of some apps that were a part of the list, with one of them coming from Xiaomi. Read on to know more.

Mi Browser Pro and more Chinese apps blocked

It is suggested that the Mi Browser Pro app from Xiaomi is one of the 47 Chinese apps that been banned in India. This is Xiaomi's second app that has been banned in India. To recall, the Mi Community app was a part of the initial 59 Chinese apps that were banned in June. This means that Xiaomi will have to stop pre-installing the Xiaomi apps in their smartphones.

According to a report by Reuters, the list also includes browser apps from Baidu (Baidu Maps and Baidu Translate have already been banned) and Meitu Technology's short video and prediction tool Meipai. Chinese apps such as gaming app Heroes War, photo editor AirBrush and camera app BoXxCAM, video editing app CapCut, NetEase email service and Search Lite could also be included in the list of the recently-banned Chinese apps. Additionally, a previous report suggested that the Weibo app has also been banned in India and is nowhere to be found on the Google Play Store.

The aforementioned apps no longer exist on the Google Play Store. Although, people who already have the apps on their Android smartphones can still use them.

For those who have forgotten, the government banned 47 Chinese apps that were either a clone of the previously-blocked apps or performed the same functions as them. This also includes TikTok Lite, Likee Lite, Bigo Live Lite, Shareit Lite, and CamScanner HD. Apps that were banned in June included the popular TikTok, Beauty Plus, CamScanner, ShareIt, UC Browser, and more. The Chinese apps were banned due to security and privacy issues.

In addition to this, the government is reviewing 275 Chinese apps that include the famous PUBG Mobile for the same security and privacy reasons and can soon be banned in India.

