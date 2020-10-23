LG Wing with rotating secondary display launching in India on October 28: Expected price, features and more

Image Source : LG LG Wing India launch on October 28

LG recently introduced the LG Wing with dual rotating displays, out of which the secondary screen rotates. The smartphone is now making its entry in India on October 28, as the company has now started sending out media invites for the same. Read on to know more about it.

The new LG smartphone will arrive in India via an online event scheduled to take place at 11:30 am on October 28. While details aren't known, the event is expected to be live-streamed via LG India's YouTube channel.

The LG Wing has a swivelling secondary display as its USP, which can rotate up to 90 degrees and allow for easy multitasking and a different user experience. Users will be able to choose between two modes: Basic (for only the main display) and Swivel (for the use of dual displays). The primary screen spans 6.8-inch and is Full HD+ P-OLED one. The secondary screen is rated at 3.9-inch and is a G-OLED one.

On the camera front, the device gets three rear cameras (64MP Ultra High-Resolution OIS primary camera, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide big pixel lens). Upfront, there is a 32MP pop-up selfie shooter. The phone supports camera features such as Gimbal Motion Camera for a gimbal-like grip and stability, dual recording in Swivel mode, Hexa Motion Stabilizer, AI CAM, usage of the secondary display as an editing tool, LG Creator’s Kit, and more.

The LG WIng is a mid-range smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor along with Snapdragon X52 5G Modem-RF System. It comes in two RAM/Storage options: 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. It is backed by a4,000mAh battery and runs Android 10. Additionally, an in-display fingerprint scanner, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, wireless charging, Quick Charge 4.0+ fast charging, and MIL-STD 810G compliance.

The LG Wing is priced at KRW 1,098,900 (around Rs. 70,000). However, there is no word on the exact pricing in India.

