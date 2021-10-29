JioPhone Next to cost Rs 1,999 in India; but there's a catch

Follow us on Image Source : JIO JioPhone Next to be available for as low as Rs 1,999.

Jio and Google have finally announced that the much-anticipated JioPhone Next will be available in stores from Diwali, adding to the festival cheer in the country. The company has announced easy EMI plans on the smartphone, which will allow users to grab one for as low as Rs 1,999. After paying the downpayment of Rs 1,999, the users will be asked to pay as low as Rs. 300 per month. This makes the cost of owning the JioPhone Next quite affordable.

JioPhone Next Price in India

JioPhone Next has been launched in India with a price tag of Rs 6,499. The customers can head over to stores and purchase the smartphone by paying the whole amount upfront. Alternatively, the users can also opt for the Easy EMI option wherein users will be asked to pay Rs. 1,999 initially and then pay the balance amount in easy EMI. It is worth noting that if you purchase the phone on EMI, processing fees of Rs 501 will be added. This means you will end up paying Rs 2,500 upfront.

The company has further announced that the smartphone will be available for purchase from Diwali, November 4. Interested buyers can head over to the nearest Jio Mart digital retailer. The smartphone can also be purchased via the company's website. Buyers can also register for the new device on WhatsApp, where users just need to send ‘Hi' to 7018270182 to begin the process.

Reliance Jio has announced that they have partnered with over 30,000 retail outlets across India in order to ensure that the smartphone is easily available to the citizens. With the aim of bringing a smartphone to every home, the company has even made a paperless digital financing option available to the remotest corners of the country.

There are several EMI plans that users can choose from to get EMI for up to 24 months. Here's a list of the plans and their benifits.

Always-on Plan - Under this plan, the user will be required to pay Rs 300 per month for 24 months or Rs 350 per month for 18 months. By paying this amount, users will not only pay the EMI but they will also get 5GB data and 100 minutes of calling per month.

Under this plan, the user will be required to pay Rs 300 per month for 24 months or Rs 350 per month for 18 months. By paying this amount, users will not only pay the EMI but they will also get 5GB data and 100 minutes of calling per month. Large Plan - Users need to pay Rs. 450 per month for 24 months or Rs. 500 per month for 18 months and they will get 1.5GB data per day and unlimited voice calling benefits.

Users need to pay Rs. 450 per month for 24 months or Rs. 500 per month for 18 months and they will get 1.5GB data per day and unlimited voice calling benefits. XL Plan - Users pay Rs. 500 for 24 months and Rs. 550 for 18 months and get 2GB data per day and unlimited voice calling benefits.

Users pay Rs. 500 for 24 months and Rs. 550 for 18 months and get 2GB data per day and unlimited voice calling benefits. XXL Plan - Users pay Rs. 550 per month for 24 months and Rs. 600 per month for 18 months and get 2.5GB data per day and unlimited voice calling benefits.

JioPhone Next Specifications

JioPhone Next features a 5.45-inch HD+ display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 quad-core processor. The dual-SIM handset comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable up to 512GB using a microSD card. The affordable smartphone runs on Pragati OS, which is an optimised version of Android tailored for Indian users. All of this is backed by a 3,500mAh battery.

On the optics front, the JioPhone Next features a 13-megapixel camera at the back and sports an 8-megapixel selfie snapper on the front.