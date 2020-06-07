Jio offers free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription on Rs 401, Rs. 2599 and other prepaid recharge plans

Image Source : JIO Jio now offering free Disney+ Hotstar VIP annual subscription on select prepaid plans.

Reliance Jio recently teased the partnership with the popular streaming service, Disney+ Hotstar. The companies have partnered up to offer free Disney+ Hotstar VIP annual subscription on select prepaid plans. This move will help Jio to compete against Airtel as they are already offering Rs. 401 prepaid plan that brings an annual Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription along with other benefits.

Jio is also offering a similar pack but the benefits are different. The all-new Rs. 401 prepaid plan on Jio offers a free annual subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Apart from that, the subscribers will get unlimited Jio to Jio calls, 1,000 FUP minutes for non-Jio calls and 100SMS messages per day. The telecom operator is also offering 3GB of daily data allocation alongside 6GB of additional data resulting in a total of 90GB data in the 28 days validity period.

In comparison, Airtel is only offering 3GB of total data and the free annual Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription worth Rs. 399. Notably, there is no unlimited calls or additional benefits on the prepaid recharge plan.

While Airtel has only one such plan on offer, Jio brings the free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription offer to an annual recharge plan as well. The new Rs. 2,599 prepaid plan brings 2GB data per day for a validity of 365 days. The company also provides an additional 10GB of high-speed data bringing the total to a whopping 740GB.

Additionally, the subscribers will also get unlimited calls on the same network along with 12,000 non-Jio FUP minutes. The users get 100SMS messages per day as well.

Interestingly, Jio has also offered the free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription on its data add-on plans. With the new Rs. 612 voucher, the subscribers will get 72GB of data added on the existing plan alongside 6000 Jio to Non-Jio minutes.

The new Rs. 1,004 prepaid voucher brings 180GB of data for a validity of 120 days. The Rs. 1,206 and Rs. 1,208 packs offer 240GB of 4G data for 180 days and 240 days respectively.

