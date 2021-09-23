How to recharge your Jio, Airtel, Vi number using Google Pay, Paytm and more

Follow us on How to recharge your Jio, Airtel, Vi number using Google Pay, Paytm.

Airtel, Jio and Vi Online Recharge: Our smartphones have become an integral part of our lives. While many people have a postpaid connection and pay a bill at the end of every month, there are still people who prefer a prepaid number just for the offers that one is able to get. If you have been struggling to recharge your number online or you are new to prepaid, here's how you can recharge online.

Google Pay is a digital payments app that takes advantage of UPI to make or receive payments. The app not only allows users to transfer money or pay at grocery stores but also allows them to initiate mobile recharge, pay bills and more.

As for Paytm, it is a Wallet app that offers tons of features along with allowing users to recharge their mobile phones. Here’s how you can use the two apps to Recharge your Airtel, Jio, Vi or any other mobile number:

Before beginning with the process, you will need to download Google Pay or Paytm on your smartphone and link it with your bank account. Both Google Pay and Paytm allow you to link your account via UPI. Paytm also allows you to add debit or credit card information for all the payments. With that out of the way, here’s how you can recharge your prepaid mobile number:

Google Pay

Open the Google Pay app on your Android or iOS smartphone.

Tap on New Payment and select Mobile Recharge.

Enter your 10-digit mobile number.

Enter a nickname for the mobile number so that Google Pay can save it for an easy process next time.

Select the mobile operator and circle.

Tap on Continue.

Now, select the plan you want to recharge with and pay using your linked bank account.

Paytm

Open the Paytm app on your smartphone.

Select the ‘Recharge & Pay Bills option.

Select mobile and then enter your 10-digit mobile number.

If the detected operator is not correct, tap on ‘Change Operator’.

Enter the amount and tap on Next.

Now, complete the recharge process by paying using your Paytm wallet, UPI or debit/credit card.