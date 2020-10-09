iPhone 12 series' price, features, specifications, availability details fully leaked

Image Source : PHONEARENA iPhone 12 leaked render

Apple is a couple of days away from launching the much-anticipated iPhone 12 series on October 13. Among a plethora of leaks and speculations, we have a new leak that hints at all the details regarding the upcoming 2020 premium iPhone series. Read on to know more about it.

iPhone 12 series entirely leaked

The new leak (courtesy: Ice Universe) talks about all the iPhone 12 details as shared by a Weibo user going by the name 'Kang.' As per Kang, the Cupertino tech major will launch four iPhone 12 variants, taking the previous rumours forward. There will a .4-inch iPhone 12 Mini, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. All iPhones will come with a new screen glass tech and 5G support, which will be a first for Apple.

The iPhone 12 Mini is expected to get a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display. It could get dual rear cameras (wide, ultra-wide) and come with three storage options: 64GB. 128GB, and 256GB. The smartphone is expected to Black, White, Red, Blue, and Green colour options and is likely to start at $699 (around Rs. 51,085). It is expected to be made available for pre-orders on October 16 with the sale commencing from October 23.

The iPhone 12 could get a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. It is expected to get the same dual rear cameras and storage options as the iPhone 12 Mini. Additionally, the colours options will also remain the same as the iPhone 12 Mini and it could start at $799 (around Rs. 58,400). The smartphone could be up for pre-orders from October 17 and might go on sale on October 24.

Breaking! Probably the most comprehensive and accurate product information for the iPhone 12 conference so far, from Weibo @ kang pic.twitter.com/pn37QOTJyk — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 9, 2020

As for the iPhone 12 Pro, it will get the same display as the iPhone 12 with possible three rear cameras (wide, ultra-wide, telephoto) and a LiDAR lens. It could come in three storage options: 128GB. 256GB and 512GB and get four colour options, namely, Gold, Silver, Graphite, and Blue. The pre-orders are expected to start from November 6 and the sale is likely to begin from November 12. It could start at $999 (around Rs. 73,010).

The iPhone 12 Pro Max will be the high-end model with a huge 6.7-inch display and three rear cameras clubbed with a LiDAR lens. The iPhone 12 Pro Max will get the same storage and colour options as the iPhone 12 Pro. The difference between the iPhone 12 Pro and the Pro Max is expected to be a bigger sensor, which the latter will get. Additionally, it is expected to be available for pre-order on November 7 with the sale starting on November 13. The device is expected to start at $1,099 (around Rs. 80,318).

All four iPhones are expected to sport flat edges and get an A14 Bionic chipset, improved camera features (Deep Fusion, Night mode, Smart HDR), support wireless charging, Dolby Vision, and run iOS 14.

Further, Apple is expected to launch a cheaper HomePod Mini with S5 processor and 3.3-inch height. It could retail at $99 (around Rs. 7,235) and might be available to buy either on November 16 or 17. The pre-orders could start on November 6 or 7.

Since the aforementioned details aren't concrete, we need to take them with a grain of salt and wait until next week's Apple event on October 13 for a better idea. Hence, stay tuned.

