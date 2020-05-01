Intel introduces new Core i9-10900K chipsets: Features, specs and more

New Intel chips will be available in May

Chip-making giant Intel on Thursday introduced the 10th Gen desktop processors including the flagship Core i9-10900K line up, termed the "world's fastest gaming processor". The 10th Gen Intel Core S-series processors are expected to be available globally through normal retail channels and in desktops sold worldwide by original equipment manufacturers and channel system integrators, starting in May, the company said.

With speeds reaching up to a maximum of 5.3 gigahertz with Intel Thermal Velocity Boost2 out of the box, the 10th Gen Intel Core desktop processors are designed to deliver real-world performance for a new level of experience in gaming.

"Intel is committed to enabling the future of powerful desktop gaming by continuously pushing the performance boundary to deliver an amazing PC gaming experience," Brandt Guttridge, Intel Senior Director of the Desktop Products Group, said in a statement.

"The 10th Gen Intel Core S-series for desktops and the Intel Core i9-10900K processor, the world's fastest gaming processor reinforces our commitment to the gaming and enthusiast communities," Guttridge said.

The flagship Core i9-10900K features up to 10 cores, 20 threads and DDR4-2933 memory speeds. The chip allows more tuning control, faster multitasking and smoother gameplay, Intel said.

Intel said its Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 provides automatic performance boosts on lightly threaded applications, while per-core hyperthreading control allows experienced overclockers to decide which threads to turn on or off on a per-core basis.

Improvements in this generation include up to 187 frames per second for in-game performance while streaming and recording, and up to 63 per cent more frames per second in gaming compared with a 3-year-old PC.

Other improvements include up to 12 per cent faster video editing compared with the previous generation, and up to 15 per cent faster video editing compared with a 3-year-old PC.

This is in addition to up 18 per cent faster 4K video editing compared with the previous generation, and up to 35 per cent faster 4K video editing compared with a 3-year-old PC, Intel said.

