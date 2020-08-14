Independence Day 2020: Tech giants that are pushing towards Atmanirbhar Bharat

Image Source : FILE Paytm among tech brands working towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

The vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ by PM Narendra Modi has been to empower each individual and make them self-reliant for the future. The pillars of the motion are economy, infrastructure, technology-driven system, vibrant demography, and demand which is going to be the focus for this year’s Independence Day.

The day India decided to boycott China products, saw the start-up and tech community participate in the Atmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge but also urged people to be "vocal for local" products. This movement has revived the new avatar in Indians to be supportive toward local/ small businesses, rural entrepreneurship, new innovations and many more. Referring the same, here are some companies who are already functioning towards empowering India all together through working on this mission:

Paytm

India’s largest payments platform Paytm has targeted to onboard 1 million merchants from Tamil Nadu and Kerala in 2020. The company has recently launched All-in-One QR across the country that has enabled merchants in these states to accept unlimited payments through Paytm Wallet, Rupay Cards and all UPI based payment apps directly into their bank account at 0% fee. Merchants can also avail multiple business services & financial solutions such as loans, insurance. Its innovative offering has empowered Paytm merchant partners to transfer payments instantly into their bank accounts at any time.

Shef

Shef, a Mumbai-based, food-tech startup platform for chefs, the platform to empower women, local chefs and supports small scale businesses. Shef is an aggregator driven by cutting-edge technology for home chefs across the city. Currently, the company has joined hands with around 200 home chefs who are offering everything to customers from fresh food to spices etc. The company will launch this service in 5 more cities and onboard approximately 1000 chefs by the end of FY.

ShopClues

The online marketplace ShopClues has introduced an ‘Atmanirbhar' section on its platform which includes locally made products across categories such as fashion, footwear, home and kitchen, electronics, jewellery and watches, and groceries, among others. The Gurugram-based platform is also adding 'Made in India' badges on all its products that have been produced in the country, as part of its 'Vocal for Local' efforts. ShopClues currently has over 2,500 local merchants across India that locally manufacture their products. We have a long working relationship with these manufacturers, and their operations have been verified to be indigenous over the years.

Bankit

The Noida-based fin-tech startup company, BANKIT is helping people who are excluded from the easy access to basic banking and financial services to enjoy the seamless experience of banking and digital payment system. BANKIT not only helps people be a part of the fintech revolution in the country but also creates entrepreneurial opportunities by appointing banking agents (business correspondents). BANKIT vision is to make "Millionaire Agents Network'' (MAN) i.e. to maximise the number of agents who are able to make Rs. 5-10 Lakh revenue in a year by delivering various BANKIT services. There are over 1 Lakh+ Self-employed Agents already working with BANKIT and over the last few months have been onboarding 5000+ agents per month, who are at the forefront of being rural entrepreneurs.

