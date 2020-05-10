Zoom now allows users to disable Personal Meeting IDs: Here’s how it works

Image Source : ZOOM Zoom now allows users to disable PMIs

Zoom has been bashed on the internet over and over again due to its security flaws. The app has been suffering from something called ‘Zoombombing’ where users just sneak into ongoing meetings. Recently, the company recently introduced passwords for joining a video conference. Now, the company has also brought an option that will allow users to disable Personal Meeting IDs making their accounts more secure.

In a blog post, Zoom wrote, “Because PMIs are always accessible using the same ID or meeting link, anyone can join unless they’re properly secured. Disabling the use of PMIs reduces that risk altogether and doesn’t leave PMI security up to individual users. This option to disable PMIs can be locked at the account or group level.”

So, here’s how you can disable your Personal Meeting IDs on Zoom Cloud Meetings app:

Open zoom.us on your web browser and sign in to your account On the left side, under the Admin section, click Account Management > Account Settings. Here, under the Schedule Meeting tab, click the toggle to disable ‘Enable Personal Meeting ID’.

In order to disable PMIs for a group of users, follow these steps

Head over to the Zoom web portal. Click on User Management > Group Management. Tap on the name of the group for which you would like to disable the PMIs and then click on the Settings tab. In the Schedule Meeting tab, click the toggle to disable ‘Enable Personal Meeting ID’.

