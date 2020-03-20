Google's Camera Go aims to bring bokeh to Android Go smartphones

Portrait mode on Android Go smartphones

Google introduced Android Go smartphones so that everyone has a smartphone. With the initiative, it has also added various features for the Go smartphones to make them no less than other smartphones. Now, Google has introduced the Camera Go app for the Go devices for added camera features.

Camera Go app for Android Go smartphones

The new Camera Go app will allow users to take images in the Portrait mode, meaning the images will get the Bokeh effect. It will bring forth the ability to take quality images without the need to worry about speed and storage.

With a neat and easy to use UI, the app will also keep an eye on the storage taken up by photos and videos and will help users free up storage so that they can take as many pictures as they want.

For those who don't know, Go apps for the Android Go smartphones are the optimised ones so that they can run easily on smartphones with 1GB of RAM. Such apps don't require a lot of storage. There are a number of Android Go smartphone apps such as Google's Go version of its own apps (Gmail, Google Maps, and a lot more).

The Camera Go app will be soon available to use for all the Android Go smartphones as well as the new Nokia 1.3 Android Go smartphone.

Google has also shared some of the achievements of its Android Go initiative. Google claims that there are now 100 million Android Go smartphone users in the world.

