Free Fire Forsaken Creed EP update: Take a trip to the 1800s to become a mutant-fighting samurai

Free Fire Forsaken Creed EP takes you to the 1800s.

Free Fire has become one of the most popular battle royale games for mobile gamers. Just like PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty: Mobile, this one also gets update quite frequently. Garena, the publisher of the game, has released a new update that aims to bring more excitement among the players.

For its latest Elite Pass (EP) dubbed Forsaken Creed, Free Fire will be taking Survivors to a parallel universe in the 1800s. As always, the Elite Pass will bring the opportunity to win rewards including the Shadow and Unseen Custodian skin sets. It will also add samurai, mutants and new guns to the game.

As the game likes to introduce new characters with every EP update, the Forsaken Creed EP brings two protagonists - Mitsuo and Ichika. In the Free Fire world, both the characters are members of a secret Imperial Elite Guard, which is on the brink of extinction due to the growing population of mutants. While there is no clarity on how the people ended up becoming mutants, it is clear that they are a major threat to humanity and need to be taken out as quickly as possible.

So as far as the story goes, Mitsuo and Ichika have been tasked to eliminate one mutant in particular. On the road to killing that one mutant, they are going up to the mountain forests to kill as many mutants as necessary, which will help them retake their village one day.

Free Fire is filled with various types of characters, costumes and more. While these have been giving out more of a modern vibe, the company wanted to take another route this time around. The game took the inspiration from the 1800s to offer users with mysterious and austere black for the Shadow & Unseen Custodian skins. Additionally, the game has got aesthetic upgrades with the introduction of subtle dragon patterns, which represent the highest royalty ranking as well as being sacred and invincible.

The Forsaken Creed brings tons of rewards, whcih include Shadow Custodian or Unseen Custodian Skins for female and male characters. The players can even win a skateboard shaped like a sword, the Forsaken Blade. These rewards also include the Dragon’s Creed, which is an impressive-looking loot box skin.

Players will also have the chance to win the Forsaken Creed Spikebag, which is basically a new backpack skin surrounded in spikes. Lastly, there are additional miscellaneous awards, which include a grenade skin, weapon skin, exclusive icons and banner, pan skin, and much more.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage