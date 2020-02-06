This fake Amazon Dating site has humans up for ‘sale’: See what it is

Amazon Dating site

Dating apps and websites have gained immense traction and swiping right or left seems to have become a hobby for all. If that tends you bore you a bit now, there is a fake Amazon Dating site, which is selling humans. Read on to know what it is.

Amazon Dating site selling humans?

Before you jump into conclusions, let’s clear the air and you should know it is a fake, parody website that is meant for some fun. The website was made by content creators Ani Acopian, Suzy Shinn, Morgan Gruer, in collaboration with animation company Thinko.

The website has a layout similar to the Amazon website, except it lists down humans instead of products. The humans listed have various image profiles on the site, along with their price and reviews if you wish to go through some. The listing also includes some special features the person has and you can also choose from the several height options to match yours.

i wasn’t having much luck with dating apps so i partnered with @amazon to make a better one 👀💘https://t.co/ticxR7j7CO — ani acopian (@aniacopian) February 4, 2020

Another interesting element is that the people up for sale have some ‘Love Language’ traits in common. The traits include words of affirmation, acts of service, receiving gifts, quality time, and physical touch.

You can select whichever human you like, put them in the cart, and hit the Buy option. However, the silly fun will end as you won’t get a real human, although a fake confirmation mail is sent to the one placing the order.

The website also has an NGA (Non-Ghosting Agreement), which can be downloaded from the Legal section. This basically means that people can’t ditch the ones they are buying until they have really serious reasons to do so.

Amazon Dating site raised concerns too

While the website stands more on the fun side, there were some people who raised issues on the website since different people had different price tags, which could be due to the different background. Here are some tweets that raised issues:

you really putting "buy now" buttons on people in black history month, huh — Official Juche Consultant To PM Boris Johnson (@swolecialism) February 4, 2020

Why are white people worth more — Stefan Etienne (@StefanEtienne) February 4, 2020

However, some took it in a light way as well:

THE REVIEWS 😂🤣🤣 this is genius — 🌒🌓🌔🌕Ches🌕🌖🌗🌘 (@chesmrow) February 4, 2020

This is something excellent and terrible all at once! DRONE DELIVERY GIRLFRIENDS! — Tom Jepson (@tomjepsoncrtv) February 4, 2020

Having said that, the site is really for fun and should be taken that way. What re your thoughts on the same? Comment below!

