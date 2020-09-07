BOE to ship over 40 million flexible OLED panel this year

Image Source : BOE Flexible display

Chinese display giant BOE is planning to ship more than 40 million units of flexible organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels this year, the company revealed during its conference call for the first half of 2020.

The company claimed to have shipped around 16 million units of 6th generation flexible OLED panels in the first half of the year. Over 24 million units are projected to be shipped in the second half of the year, so that total shipment for the year will exceed 40 million units, reports GizmoChina.

The display maker is also planning to expand its OLED production line which is expected to go live in the second half of 2021. In addition, the firm will ship OLED panels to Apple, of both B11 and B7 lines. BOE's first flexible OLED line was the B7, which began operations in 2017.

Samsung Display shipped 29.3 million units of flexible OLED panels in the second quarter to control 63.2 per cent of market share. Closely followed was BOE with 11.3 million units and 24.4 per cent market share.

During the conference call, BOE said they will begin the production of mini-LED panels in the fourth quarter.

