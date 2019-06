Apple partners with Best Buy to expand its repair services across the US

REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE

Expanding its repair services across the US, Apple has partnered consumer electronics retailer Best Buy with the company's nearly 1,000 stores that would provide expert service and repairs for Apple products.

"We're always looking at how we can reliably expand our network of trained technicians and we're excited to partner with every Best Buy store so it's even easier for our customers to find an authorized repair location near them," said Tara Bunch, Vice President of AppleCare, said in a blog post on Wednesday.

According to the iPhone-maker, Best Buy has nearly 7,600 newly Apple-certified technicians who are always ready to make same-day iPhone repairs or to service other Apple products.

The company asserts that every repair at an authorized service provider was not only performed by trained experts but also backed by Apple.

There are over 1,800 third-party Apple authorized service providers across the US.

"This is three times as many locations as three years ago, meaning eight out of 10 Apple customers would be within 20 minutes of an authorized service provider," the post added.

