World Emoji Day 2020: Apple, Google announce new emoji coming to Android, iOS

Apple and Google have announced a couple of new emoji in order to celebrate the World Emoji Day today. The two companies are gearing up to roll out the new emoji next year for iOS and Android, respectively. Apple has announced that it will be bringing 13 emoji from the Emoji 13.0, approved by Unicode Consortium. As for Google, it aims to bring 117 new emoji for Android 11 from the Emoji 13 library.

Google has already rolled out the new emoji for consumers running Google's Android Beta programme. As for Apple, the company aims to bring the new set of emoji sometime next year for the iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch users. The new emoji will for iPhones will come with the iOS 14 update. Appple users will get only 13 new emoji which include, bubble tea, pinched fingers, boomerang, transgender symbol, dodo, beaver, pinata, nesting dolls, coin, anatomical heart, lungs, ninja and tamale.

Apart from the new set of emoji, Apple will be introducing new ways to create Memoji on iOS 14. The new operating system is already available for Public Beta testing on iPhone 6s and newer models.

As for Google, the new 117 emoji options will be available with the company’s own Gboard. These include 62 new emoji and 55 gender and skin tone variants. These will be introduced for the Pixel users with the upcoming Android 11 update, which is said to release in September.

