Masimo accuses Apple of stealing Apple Watch’s health features; Know what it is

Apple accused of stealing Masimo secrets

Apple and lawsuits go hand in hand. This statement is further proven with a new lawsuit that has been filed against the Cupertino tech major for its Apple Watch health features. Read on to know more.

Another lawsuit filed against Apple

According to a report by The Bloomberg, US-based company Masimo (along with sub-brand Cercacor) has filed for a lawsuit in a federal court (in Santa Ana, California) against Apple. Masimo has accused Apple of stealing confidential information related to the health features seen in the Apple Watch. Additionally, it is alleged that Apple poached Masimo’s employees for its health teams.

The lawsuit suggests that Apple met Masimo back in 2013 for a possible collaboration and that it wanted to understand more about the company’s technologies to eventually integrate them in future Apple products.

However, instead of working on the ‘possible working relationship,’ Apple started hiring people from Masimo. First, it hired Masimo’s Chief Medical Officer O’Reilly and then Cercacor’s chief technology officer and a former Masimo scientist Marcelo Lamego.

“Given what appeared to be a targeted effort to obtain information and expertise from Masimo and Cercacor, Masimo and Cercacor warned Apple about respecting their rights,” the companies said in the complaint.

Both Masimo and Cercacor are looking for orders that won’t allow Apple to use their technologies in the Apple Watch 4 and Watch 5.

Apple failed to provide any word on this.

To recall, Apple was recently sued by a New York doctor over the heartrate monitoring feature that is also used in the Apple Watch.

