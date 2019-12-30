Apple sued by doctor over Apple Watch heart feature infringement

Apple sued over Apple Watch patent infringement

Cupertino tech major is among the tech major tech companies that fall prey to lawsuits. As part of another Apple lawsuit, a New York-based doctor has sued Apple over one of the features the Apple Watch has. Read on to know more.

Apple sued over Apple Watch feature infringement

According to a report by The Bloomberg, a New York-based cardiologist Dr. Joseph Wiesel (who teaches at NYU School of Medicine) has suggested that the heartbeat monitoring feature being used in Apple Watch belongs to him and has filed a lawsuit for the same.

The lawsuit has been filed with the federal court in Brooklyn. It is claimed that Apple has infringed the tech behind the feature.

For those who don’t know, Apple Watch’s heartbeat feature tracks users’ heart rate and notifies them of irregular ones or atrial fibrillation.

The lawsuit suggests that Wiesel invented the method to keep track of “irregular pulse rhythms from a succession of time intervals.”

Furthermore, Wiesel claims that he contacted Apple back in September 2017 to discuss the feature, and Apple has “refused to negotiate in good faith to avoid this lawsuit.”

Wiesel demands royalties for the same. Apple didn’t provide a comment on the same.

Previous Apple lawsuits

As a reminder, Apple has previously been sued. A lawsuit has been filed against Apple for its Shortcuts app, suggesting that the idea belongs to Virginia-based company Aftechmobile.

Additionally, back in August, the company was sued for stealing the dual-lens camera tech seen in the iPhone 7 Plus, the iPhone 8 Plus, the iPhone X, the iPhone XS, and the iPhone XS Max.

