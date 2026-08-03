Karnataka Cabinet Expansion: Santosh Lad, B Nagendra among 19 leaders sworn in as ministers | Full List

Bengaluru:

The cabinet expansion in Karnataka took place on Monday, with 19 ministers taking oath as ministers, as the Congress leadership tries to maintain a balance between loyalists of Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and veteran leader Siddaramaiah.

The oath was administered to the 20 ministers by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at the Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru. The expansion happened nearly two months after Shivakumar's swearing in as the chief minister.

Shivakumar took oath as the chief minister, along with 13 ministers on June 3, after Siddaramaiah resigned from the position on May 28. The cabinet expansion is seen as crucial for the Congress in Karnataka as it seeks to maintain a delicate balance between the camps of Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, especially after the latter recently announced that he will not contest the next Karnataka assembly elections, which will be held in 2028.

Here's the full list 19 ministers who took oath during Monday's cabinet expansion: