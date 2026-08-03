Chandra Kumar Bose, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew, quits TMC 'due to personal reasons'

Kolkata:

The exodus in the Trinamool Congress (TMC) continued on Monday in the aftermath of the 2026 assembly election results in West Bengal, with Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose resigning from the party citing personal reasons.

"I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of the All India Trinamool Congress with immediate effect, due to personal reasons. I wish you and the AITC all the very best in all its future endeavours," he said in his resignation letter to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Bose had started his political career with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and was appointed as its vice-president for West Bengal unit in 2016; however, he lost the post after an organisational reshuffle within the BJP's state unit in 2020. In 2023, he left the saffron party and alleged that he did not receive the desired support from BJP's leadership.

In April this year before the West Bengal elections, he joined the TMC. While joining the TMC, Bose criticised the BJP once again and alleged that the saffron party is against the Constitution of India, accusing it of "practising divisive vote-bank politics using religion in political practices".

"When I joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, I was made to understand that I can work in the party promoting the ideology of both Sarat Chandra Bose and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, which is inclusive and secular. India, as per the Constitution, is a sovereign, democratic, socialist, secular republic," he told news agency PTI on April 12.

However, now months after that, Bose has quit the TMC without mentioning any reason. The TMC has also not issued a statement, but media reports suggest Bose was unhappy with the party leadership. Coincidently, earlier in the day, he made an X post and indicated that he is not satisfied with TMC's politics.

"Political parties prefer sycophants!" he said in the post. "You are expected to follow the party line even if you feel the policies are detrimental towards the welfare of the people.#79YearsIndependence, but our leaders & political system are a far cry away from building Netaji's inclusive strong India!"

Meanwhile, the development comes days after the TMC was ousted from power in West Bengal. Since then, multiple leaders have quit and rebelled the TMC leadership, particularly against Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

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