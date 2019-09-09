Amazon teases its Great Indian Festival Sale Offers and Discounts. Know more

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Coming Soon

With festive seasons around the corner, the market looks to have a great festive season and attracts a lot of customers this season. Targeting the festivals e-commerce giant Amazon has teased its Great Indian Festival sale. Though the official dates of the sale are not out yet, Amazon has teased a few offers to attract customers.

Like every time we can expect raining offers and discounts on some of the biggest brands and our favorite products. 'Prime' members of the website will be given early access to the sale. Great discount and exchange offers are expected on the range of Smartphones on the website.

Offers on Smartphones

A promo poster on the website suggests heavy discounts on the best smartphones of 2019. Xiomi Mi A3, One Plus 7 and the Samsung Galaxy M30 are expected to get a price cut in the sale. The promo also promises great deals on protection plans and accessories.

Mobile & Computer accessories and fitness bands such as the Mi band are promised to be offered at 'Rock-bottom' prices.

Amazon devices such as the Amazon Echo, Fire Tv, and Kindle will also be on discounts. Kindle's unlimited subscription plan will be available at just Rs2, down from the earlier price of Rs 597.

Home appliances such as TV, refrigerator, ACs and washing machines too will be available at great discounts.

No Cost EMI

To top it all Amazon is offering an additional 10 percent discount for SBI debit and credit users. No Cost EMI on select debit/credit cards, Bajaj Finsrey, and the Amazon ICICI bank credit card to make even the high-value products in reach of the customers. There's an additional cashback of up to Rs 600 on the card approval.