Monday, February 27, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Gaming
  5. NEW STATE mobile’s February update brings LAGNA- an all in new map

NEW STATE mobile’s February update brings LAGNA- an all in new map

The new app is available for iOS and Android devices, and the latest update brings a fresh battleground for players to visit, vehicle additions, and a new Survivor Pass.

India TV Tech Desk Written By: India TV Tech Desk Noida Updated on: February 27, 2023 20:00 IST
NEW STATE mobile’s February update brings LAGNA- an all in new map , krafton, pubg, lagna, map
Image Source : INDIA TV NEW STATE mobile’s February update brings LAGNA- an all in new map

KRAFTON, Inc. has released its February Update for NEW STATE MOBILE, the popular battle royale game on iOS and Android, and Survivors have a whole new battleground to visit: LAGNA. This 4 square kilometre desert wasteland features mid-to-long range combat spaces surrounded by ridges. It’s a real sniper’s playground, with an unpredictable landscape where threats may be hiding anywhere. New cable cars provide a safer means of transportation, and LAGNA’s two new vehicles – Rex, a durable four-passenger pickup truck; and Acton, a speedy two-passenger quad bike – join four of NEW STATE’s staple rides.

Update 0.9.45 also introduces Survivor Pass Vol. 16, which features a new protagonist: Jenny Quick. Completing all story missions will allow players to equip Jenny’s customizable face skin for free. Upgrading to the Premium Pass will provide access to the Jenny Quick costume set.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp will let you save the disappearing messages: Know-how?

Finally, NEW STATE MOBILE will also be receiving a lineup of balance and quality of life updates, including changes to screen shake, adjustments to endgame Blue Zone damage, and new tracking bullets for the Mk47 Mutant.

ALSO READ: Amazon's Alexa completes 5 years in India, introduces new male voice

While a comprehensive breakdown of NEW STATE MOBILE’s February Update can be found HERE, see below for key highlights.  

Related Stories
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered- How to play the game before launch

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered- How to play the game before launch

BGMI Returns: Indian government to lift the ban from Krafton

BGMI Returns: Indian government to lift the ban from Krafton

Mario Kart game can increase your heart rate: Know-how

Mario Kart game can increase your heart rate: Know-how

Call of Duty: Warzone 2- How to earn cash during the gameplay?

Call of Duty: Warzone 2- How to earn cash during the gameplay?

More than 50 per cent Indians want loss limit of Rs 50-500 per game for fantasy gaming

More than 50 per cent Indians want loss limit of Rs 50-500 per game for fantasy gaming

5 Best gaming smartphones with fast charging

5 Best gaming smartphones with fast charging

Netflix adds three new mobile games to its catalogue: Know more

Netflix adds three new mobile games to its catalogue: Know more

JioGamesCloud Gaming beta launched in India: How to play games for free and sign-up

JioGamesCloud Gaming beta launched in India: How to play games for free and sign-up

Google Doodle celebrates Jerry Lawson’s 82nd birthday: All you need to know

Google Doodle celebrates Jerry Lawson’s 82nd birthday: All you need to know

Epic Games brings RealityScan app for iOS users

Epic Games brings RealityScan app for iOS users

Amazon brings Prime Gaming in India: Know-more

Amazon brings Prime Gaming in India: Know-more

Xbox exclusive Redfall to launch in May: All you need to know

Xbox exclusive Redfall to launch in May: All you need to know

Delhi: Fire erupts at NTPC Eco Park in Badarpur, blaze visible from Noida

Delhi: Fire erupts at NTPC Eco Park in Badarpur, blaze visible from Noida

Noida: Female lawyer falls to death from 15th floor in Sector-74

Noida: Female lawyer falls to death from 15th floor in Sector-74

Garena Free Fire MAX codes to redeem for today: Know when, where and how to get them

Garena Free Fire MAX codes to redeem for today: Know when, where and how to get them

Portronics launches Hydra 10- Wireless RGB gaming keyboard under Rs 3000

Portronics launches Hydra 10- Wireless RGB gaming keyboard under Rs 3000

Epic Games brings Postparty mobile app for sharing Fortnite clips

Epic Games brings Postparty mobile app for sharing Fortnite clips

Nokia X30 launched in India at Rs 48,999: Features, availability and more

Nokia X30 launched in India at Rs 48,999: Features, availability and more

Noida: Gang selling banned electronic cigarettes busted, 6 held with over 400 vapes

Noida: Gang selling banned electronic cigarettes busted, 6 held with over 400 vapes

Hogwarts Legacy game: How to download and play on PlayStation?

Hogwarts Legacy game: How to download and play on PlayStation?

PlayStation State of Play to live broadcast tonight- Where to watch?

PlayStation State of Play to live broadcast tonight- Where to watch?

Welcome to LAGNA

  • A Sniper’s Paradise: Unpredictable is the name of the game with LAGNA’s 16 square kilometres of desert set to shake up NEW STATE MOBILE’s battle royale game, as rocky ridges peppered throughout the wide-open landscape create golden opportunities for medium- and long-range engagements.
  • Safe Travel: The LAGNA map replaces NEW STATE MOBILE’s trams, which provide safety and healing for players as they cross a map, with cable cars that better fit the desert setting. 
  • Less-Safe Travel: Survivors looking for more of a manual form of transport will be excited to check out LAGNA’s two new vehicles: The Rex, a sturdy, gas-powered four-passenger pickup truck; and the Acton, a two-passenger electric quad bike that can easily manage the desert’s steepest slopes. The two newcomers will be joined by a familiar cast of other NEW STATE MOBILE rides: Buggy, Vulture, Boat, and Aqua Rail

ALSO READ: Google lays off 12,000 workers and even 100 robots: Know-why?

  • A New Friend: The arrival of Survivor Pass Vol. 16 introduces a new protagonist to the New State Mobile mix: Jenny Quick. For free and Premium players alike, completing Jenny’s newly added set of story missions will unlock free face customization for her. Players who upgrade to the Premium Pass will also receive the New State Jenny Quick costume set, and a Premium Plus upgrade will unlock the first 15 levels of the Survivor Pass.
  • A Deadlier Endgame: Ever get the feeling that the Blue Zone is a bit too forgiving as matches creep toward their final minutes? Well, that’s about to change. With the launch of NEW STATE MOBILE Update 0.9.45, Blue Zone damage will be higher for Survivors who are further away from the safe zone. 
  • A New Mutation: The Mk47 Mutant semiautomatic rifle is getting a nifty upgrade with the new C2 customization, which adds the ability to use tracking bullets. Hitting an enemy with a tracking bullet reveals their location to you and your squadmates for 10 seconds, even if they’re in cover. An Mk47 Mutant C2 also deals higher damage, but these benefits come with tradeoffs: The C2 customization can’t use the magazine slot, and it suffers from decreased recoil control.

 

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology and Gaming Section

Top News

Related Gaming News

Latest News