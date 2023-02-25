Saturday, February 25, 2023
     
Google lays off 12,000 workers and even 100 robots: Know-why?

The robots have gained a greater grasp of the world slowly around them and will become more adept at executing ordinary activities, by using a combination of machine, by learning techniques like collaborative learning, learning from demonstration and reinforcement learning.

Published on: February 25, 2023
Google's parent company, Alphabet has reportedly laid off around 12,000 workers and even 100 robots which use to help in cleaned the cafeterias at its headquarters.

As per the reports of Wired, Alphabet's 'Everyday Robots' project is the unit under Google's experimental X laboratories that has witnessed the shutdown by Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google.

The company has trained around 100 one-armed and has wheeled the robots to help clean the company's cafeterias. A number of these robot prototypes has been reportedly transported out of the lab, and were designated useful duties throughout Google's Bay Area facilities.

The robots which got fired by Google were used to clean the tables and also use to separate the trash and recycle accordingly. These robots helped in keeping the conference rooms clean too, starting from the pandemic era when people were lowkey and were not socialising. 

ALSO READ: Watch Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar for free with Jio and Airtel: Know-how

Alphabet has spent the last few years developing an integrated hardware and software system for learning, including the transfer of knowledge from the virtual to the actual world.

ALSO READ: ROAD TO VALOR: EMPIRES game- How to pre-register for a new Indian version?

Google has even asked employees in a bid to further cut costs, who will return to work to share their work desks with a "partner" to maximise office space.

