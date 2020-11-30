PUBG Mobile rival FAU-G available for pre-registration on Play Store: How to register

Image Source : NCORE GAMES FAU-G might release ahead of the PUBG Mobile India launch.

All the mobile gamers have their eyes on the comeback of PUBG Mobile. While the game is finally making a comeback to the Indian market, its alternative FAU-G is also gearing up for its release. Going one step ahead of PUBG Mobile India, FAU-G has already initiated pre-registrations for Android users via the Google Play Store.

In case you are unaware, FAU-G is a battle royale game that was announced just after the popular game PUBG Mobile got banned in India. The app is being developed by nCore Games and it also has support from Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. As PUBG Mobile is gearing up to make a comeback, nCore Games is feeling the heat and speeding the release process for FAU-G.

In order to pump up the excitement among the mobile gamers, FAU-G is now available for pre-registration on the Google Play Store. However, there is no sign of the game for iOS users on the Apple App Store.

According to the teasers, FAU-G will be an Indian-made replacement for PUBG Mobile. The game is said to pay tribute to the contribution of the Indian army. FAU-G stands for Fearless and United Guards and it also represents the word FAUJI, which means Military in Hindi.

As suggested by the game’s teaser, FAU-G will highlight the incidents that took place in the Galwan Valley. The official teaser of the game even featured a Galwan Valley map but failed to shed light on the actual gameplay. nCore Games has not yet revealed the game’s launch date but we can expect it to arrive sometime in December.

If you are eager to try out the new FAU-G game on your Android smartphone, here’s how you can pre-register for the upcoming game:

Open Google Play Store on your Android device and search for FAU-G. Alternative, you can click on FAU-G here. Now, tap the pre-register option in order to get in the queue. Once the game is available, you will get a notification from the Play Store.