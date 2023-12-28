Vijayakanth, DMDK chief and Tamil star, dies in Chennai following illness: Hospital sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vijayakanth

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder Vijayakanth on Thursday passed away in Chennai following illness, hospital sources said.

MIOT International in a press release said, "Captain Vijayakanth was on ventilatory support following his admission for pneumonia. Despite the best efforts of the medical staff he passed away in the morning on 28th December 2023."

Early on Thursday morning, his party DMDK released a statement and said Vijayakanth (71) was put on ventilator support. "Diagnostic tests confirmed coronavirus infection, the party said in a release, adding in view of difficulty in breathing, he has been put on ventilator support," it said.

Yesteryear Tamil actor and DMDK founder Vijayakanth has been unwell for quite some time and his wife Premalatha took over the reins of the party days ago.

He was the Opposition Leader in Tamil Nadu from 2011 to 2016. Before entering politics Vijayakanth was a successful actor, producer and director.