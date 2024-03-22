Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi reinstates DMK's K Ponmudi after rebuke by SC

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) DMK leader K Ponmudi

New Delhi: Senior DMK leader has been reinstated as a Cabinet Minister in the Tamil Nadu government after the Supreme Court rebuked Governor RN Ravi for his refusal to induct the former following a stay on his conviction in a disproportionate assets case. Ravi administered the oath to Ponmudi at a swearing-in event at 3.30 pm on Friday.

This came after Ravi on Friday accepted Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's recommendation on re-inducting senior DMK MLA K Ponmudi in the cabinet led by him, the Raj Bhavan said in an official statement. The swearing-in will be held at 3.30 pm on Friday, it added.

Stalin has recommended to Ravi to induct Ponmudi in the state cabinet and allocate him the subjects of Higher Education including Technical Education, Electronics, Science and Technology currently held by Backward Classes Minister R S Rajakannappan.

"The Hon'ble Governor has approved the recommendation. The swearing-in ceremony of the minister-designate will be held today (March 22) at 3.30 pm at the Raj Bhavan," the release said.

This came after Attorney General R Venkataramani told the Supreme Court on Friday that the governor has no intention to disregard the court. "The governor conveys that he has least intent to disregard the court," the AG told the bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

What did the Supreme Court say?

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed Governor Ravi to decide on the matter within 24 hours after expressing "serious concern" over his conduct and emphasising his defiance of the Supreme Court's authority. Despite Chief Minister M K Stalin's recommendation, Governor Ravi has declined to reinstate Ponmudi, citing concerns over constitutional morality.

The apex court recently stayed Ponmudi's conviction and three-year sentence, prompting the state government to advocate for his reinduction into the cabinet. During the hearing on Thursday, a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud rebuked the governor's stance, questioning how he could oppose Ponmudi's reinduction when the Supreme Court had intervened. The bench expressed dismay over the governor's refusal to adhere to the court's directives, emphasising the need for proper legal counsel.

In response to the governor's refusal, the state government has sought a directive from the court instructing Governor Ravi to follow the advice of the council of ministers led by Chief Minister M K Stalin. The government emphasised the importance of upholding democratic norms and the rule of law in its plea before the Supreme Court.

(with inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | SC rebukes Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi for refusal to reinduct minister after stay on conviction