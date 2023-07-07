Friday, July 07, 2023
     
  4. Tamil Nadu: DIG Vijayakumar shoots himself dead at his residence in Coimbatore; probe launched

At present, Vijayakumar's body has been brought to the District Government Hospital for post-mortem and a special police team is trying to ascertain reasons for his suicide.

Reported By : T Raghavan Edited By : Anurag Roushan
Coimbatore
Updated on: July 07, 2023 9:40 IST
Tamil Nadu DIG
Image Source : INDIA TV Vijayakumar was a 2009-batch IPS officer

In a shocking incident, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Coimbatore range) Vijayakumar shot himself dead with a pistol on Friday morning. According to sources, he committed suicide at his residence in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore.

The incident has spread a sensation in the police department in the state. At present, Vijayakumar's body has been brought to the District Government Hospital for post-mortem and a special police team is trying to ascertain reasons for his suicide.

In the month of January this year, the senior IPS officer was transferred to this post. Earlier, he was posted in the capital Chennai. The 2009-batch IPS officer Vijayakumar also served as Superintendent of Police (SP) of several districts in Tamil Nadu. 

Further details are awaited. 

