Tamil Nadu: 45 people injured during Jallikattu in Madurai

At least 45 people, including two police personnel, were injured during the famous bull-taming Jallikattu event in Madurai on Monday. The incident took place in Avaniyapuram village in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district.

Nine of the injured people were referred to the Rajaji Government Hospital in Madurai for further treatment.

Earlier in the day, the Jallikattu competition, a bull-taming sport, began in Avaniyapuram village in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district amid much cheering from the crowd. Jallikattu, a traditional sport in Tamil Nadu, involves the embracing of bulls and is typically played during the Pongal harvest festival in the second week of January.

This year, the Jallikattu competition will be held for three days. On the first day, Jallikattu will be held in Avaniyapuram, on the second day in Palamedu, and on the third day in Alanganallur.

