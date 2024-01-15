Bull taming sport 'Jallikattu' begins in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Jallikattu competition begins in Avaniyapuram village of Madurai.

Jallikattu: The Jallikattu competition, a bull-taming sport, began today (January 15) in Avaniyapuram village in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district amid much cheering from the crowd. Jallikattu, a traditional sport in Tamil Nadu, involves the embracing of bulls and is typically played during the Pongal harvest festival in the second week of January.

This year, the Jallikattu competition will be held for three days. On the first day, Jallikattu will be held in Avaniyapuram, on the second day in Palamedu, and on the third day in Alanganallur.

Watch video here:

Madurai District Collectorate had earlier informed that a total of 2,400 bulls and 1,318 tamers have been registered for Avaniapuram Jallikattu while 3,677 bulls and 1,412 tamers for Palamedu Jallikattu and 6,099 bulls and 1,784 tamers for the Alanganallur event.

About Jallikattu

Jallikattu is a sport conducted as part of Mattu Pongal. Temple bulls, usually considered the head of all cattle in a village, are prepared for the sport. Temple bulls from different villages are brought to a common arena where the Jallikattu happens.

The bulls are then freed into the ground, one by one. Participants are to embrace the bull's hump and try to tame it by bringing the raging bull to a stop, possibly by riding for as long as possible holding its hump.

The bulls that could be tamed are considered weaker and are used for domestic purposes by the farmers and the untameable ones -- considered the strongest and most virile -- are used for breeding the cows in many villages.

Supreme Court on Jallikattu

In 2014, the Supreme Court imposed a ban on Jallikattu but in 2017, the Tamil Nadu government passed an ordinance to allow the event while introducing certain regulations to ensure the safety of both participants and bulls. After strident protests by the people against the ban, the Supreme Court in India in May 2023 upheld the Tamil Nadu government's law allowing the bull-taming sport 'Jallikattu' in the state.

A five-judge Constitution bench of Justices KM Joseph, Ajay Rastogi, Aniruddha Bose, Hrishikesh Roy and CT Ravikumar heard a batch of petitions challenging the Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra governments' laws allowing the bull-taming sport 'Jallikattu' and bullock cart races. The Tamil Nadu government had defended the event, telling the apex court that sporting events can also be cultural events and there is no cruelty on bulls involved in Jallikattu competitions.

Jallikattu stadium in Madurai

Meanwhile, on 23 January, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin will inaugurate the newly-built Madurai Jallikattu stadium. The new Jallikattu stadium being built near Alanganallur in Madurai district, is named after former chief minister of the state and late DMK leader M Karunanidhi.

Earlier, CM Stalin had announced that a world-class Jallikattu stadium with a seating capacity of more than 5,000 people would be constructed in the village at an estimated cost of Rs. 44 crores. The stadium is set to have VIP seating, a museum, a bull shed, a veterinary dispensary and a health support centre to facilitate quick first aid and continuous medical assistance, along with essential amenities for players, spectators and the media.

(With agencies input)