Tamil Nadu: Govt announces major reshuffle of IAS officers, S. Krishnan named new MeitY secretary

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has announced new postings for 15 IAS officers, including the appointment of S. Krishnan as the new Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). Krishnan is a 1991 batch IAS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre. He is currently serving as the Secretary of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). He will replace Ajay Prakash Sawhney, who has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

The other key appointments include:

Rajendra Kumar, a 1991 batch IAS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre, has been appointed as the Director General of the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC). He is currently serving as the Principal Secretary to the Government of Tamil Nadu.

Rakesh Ranjan, a 1992 batch IAS officer of the Manipur cadre, has been appointed as the Special Secretary in the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. He is currently serving as the Secretary of the Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairy, and Fisheries.

Neelam Shammi Rao, a 1993 batch IAS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, has been appointed as the Central Provident Fund Commissioner (CPFC) in the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). She is currently serving as the Secretary of the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion.

Katikithala Srinivas, IAS (GJ:89), currently serving as director of the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, has been delegated as the secretary of the minority affairs ministry.

Vivek Bhardwaj, a West Bengal unit official of the 1990 batch, who is secretary of the service of mines, will be posted as an Officer on Special Duty at the panchayat raj service. He will take over as panchayati raj secretary following the retirement of incumbent, Sunil Kumar, on October 31.

Arunish Chawla, an IAS official of the Bihar unit, has been designated as OSD in the drugs division and will succeed S. Aparna, who resigns on October 31.

