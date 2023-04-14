Friday, April 14, 2023
     
Tamil Nadu: BJP releases 'DMK file' alleging CM MK Stalin's family, top ministers of unaccounted assets

Tamil Nadu: BJP on Friday accused the CM MK Stalin's family members and DMK's top ministers of having unaccounted assets.

Published on: April 14, 2023 11:36 IST
Tamil Nadu: In a fresh attack on Chief Minister MK Stalin and the top leaders of DMK, BJP on Friday launched the 'DMK file' alleging Stalin's family and top ministers of having unaccounted assets. Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai earlier on Thursday announced the release of "DMK files," on April 14. The leader had months ago said he would release on April 14, the Tamil New Year Day, documents on "corruption" related to DMK Ministers.

'BJP Tamil Nadu state president K Annamalai releases a 'DMK file' alleging DMK top ministers and CM MK Stalin's family members of unaccounted assets, read a tweet from ANI. 

The State BJP chief, on his Twitter handle, said: "DMK Files April 14th, 2023 - 10:15 am." Also, he released a 10-second video that featured the photographs of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and his extended family members, including former Union Minister Dayanidhi Maran.

