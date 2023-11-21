Follow us on Image Source : FILE Tamil Nadu Police disperse protestors staging demonstration against govt

Tamil Nadu Police on Tuesday dispersed a group of protestors who were demonstrating against a state project which involves land acquisition. Under the aegis of the farmers federation, farmers leader P R Pandian, raising slogans against the DMK regime, attempted to lead the participants and stage a protest at downtown Valluvar Kottam here.

Farmers federation leader P R Pandian raised slogans against the DMK regime and was attempting to lead the participants and stage a protest at downtown Valluvar Kottam. Preventing them, police personnel detained and lodged them in a community hall before their release several hours later.

Unconditional withdrawal of police cases against all 20 farmers who protested against the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) project at Melma in Tiruvannamalai district is a key demand of the farmers. Abandoning the SIPCOT project itself, which involves 'acquisition of farm lands' and scrapping the Tamil Nadu Land Consolidation (for Special Projects) Act, 2023 are among the farmers' demands.

Release of the arrested farmers, revoking the imposition of Goondas Act on farmer Arul of Krishnagiri district are among other demands. Also, the farmers demanded that the government 'dismiss' Tiruvannamalai district Collector, police superintendent and PWD Minister EV Velu --a native of Tiruvannamalai district-- for trying to allegedly silence farmers by 'foisting' cases.

The 2023 Act is a legislation to consolidate lands for implementation of projects of significance. According to farmers, the government has a proposal to acquire 'upto 3,000' acres in Tiruvannamalai district for the project and in this regard, the authorities have already acquired land parcels.

The protest, organised by the Tamil Nadu Anaithu Vivasaya Sangangalin Poratta Kuzhu (The Struggle Committee of All Farmers Associations of Tamil Nadu) was held in several parts of the state including Tiruvarur and Krishnagiri. Farmers belonging to districts near Chennai --Ranipet, Chengalpet and Tiruvallur-- attempted to stage a protest here.

Anti-graft NGO, Arappor Iyakkam's convener Jayaram Venkatesan, Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi leader and former MLA, M Thamimun Ansari and film maker V Gowthaman who turned up in support of the farmers, were taken away along with farmers leaders, from the spot by police.

Jayaram Venkatesan, in a post on X demanded that the government immediately release farmer Arul and drop the Goondas Act against him. Chief Minister M K Stalin and his government, "is acting like a dictator and is stifling all democratic ways of expression."

