Tamil Nadu: Five people killed after bus collide with private vehicle in Thirupathur district

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO REPRESNTATIVE IMAGE

Thirupathur: As many as five people, including two drivers, were in a collision between a Tamil Nadu government bus and a private vehicle near Vaniyambadi of Thirupathur District, said police on Saturday.

The injured individuals have been swiftly taken to Vellore Government Hospital, where they are currently receiving medical treatment. Vaniyambadi police further said they have registered a case and an "investigation is going on".

Bus lost control

The collision occurred on Chettiyanur bridge when the Tamil Nadu government bus, en route from Bengaluru to Chennai, collided with a vehicle traveling from Chennai to Bengaluru, as per the police.

According to the preliminary investigation, it appears that the bus lost control and collided with the vehicle coming from the opposite direction, the police said.

More details are awaited.

(With ANI inputs)