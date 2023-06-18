Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/PTI Tamil Nadu: Ousted DMK leader Sivaji Krishnamurthy arrested for 'crass comments' against BJP's Khushbu Sundar

After being kicked out of the DMK, Sivaji Krishnamurthy, the party's former spokesperson, was detained by Kodungaiyur police on Sunday, June 18.

Following the filing of a case against him for making disparaging remarks regarding Khushbu Sundar, a member of the National Commission for Women (NCW), and Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, the arrest was made.

The legal action taken against Krishnamurthy is evidence of a firm response to his controversial remarks, which sparked outrage and were widely criticised.

Krishnamurthy was kicked out of the party for allegedly making remarks about Khushbu Sundar, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

A video of Krishnamurthy disparaging Governor Ravi was shared by BJP State President for Sports and Skill Development Amar Prasad Reddy.

He then complained about the DMK spokesperson to the police in Tamil Nadu.

Sundar broke down at a press conference hours after tweeting about the issue and remained visibly emotional throughout.

Sundar stated that she has already approached the Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women regarding the issue.

'There are many like him (Sivaji Krishnamurthy) in that rut'

"The crass comments of this habitual offender shows the political culture prevalent in DMK," she said when she posted a video of Krishnamurthy on her Twitter page earlier.

"There are many like him in that rut. Abusing women, passing lewd cheap comments about them goes unchecked and is probably rewarded with more opportunities."

"What you don't realise is he not only insults me, but you & a great leader like your father (the late M Karunanidhi). The more space you provide him, the more political space you will lose. Your party is becoming a safe haven for uncouth hooligans. It's such a shame," she said, referring to Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Sundar later addressed the media and questioned the political parties' negative views of women in general, claiming she was speaking on behalf of all women.

"Don't be afraid. I am there, we (NCW, apparently) are there. I will stand up for you," she said.

The issue was not a man from the DMK criticising a BJP leader who was a woman; rather, it was an attack on women.

