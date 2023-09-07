WATCH | MS Dhoni enjoys Carlos Alcaraz's win over Alexander Zverev in US Open 2023 quarterfinal

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY & TWITTER/CRICCRAZYJOHNS Carlos Alcaraz and MS Dhoni at the US Open quarterfinal round on September 6, 2023

The former Indian men's cricket team captain MS Dhoni was in attendance when the world no.1 tennis player Carlos Alcaraz beat German star Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinal clash of US Open 2023 in Queens, New York on Wednesday, September 6. The legendary cricketer was spotted enjoying Alcaraz's win and stole the show with his presence.

Zverev is expected to put up a tough challenge against the Spaniard after a sensational win against the world no.6 Jannick Sinner in the Round of 16. But Alcaraz, striding on his success at Wimbledon 2023, recorded an easy 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 win to continue his dream run. Dhoni was spotted cheering for the Spaniard and also clicked a few pictures with fans after the game.

Alcaraz will next face the US Open 2021 champion and the world no.3 Daniil Medvedev in the semifinal round on Saturday evening while the 23-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic will take on unseeded youngster Ben Sheldon in the other semifinal round. Fans are eagerly waiting for another Alcaraz vs Djokovic final clash with the veteran targeting a record-breaking 24th major and the youngster chasing his second Grand Slam title at US Open.

The Wimbledon 2023 winner also talked about a potential final clash against Djokovic after the quarterfinal game but stated that he is first focusing on the high-voltage semifinal game against Daniil Medvedev.

"Well, obviously it's (potential final against Djokovic) closer than it was at the beginning of the tournament," Alcaraz said after the game. "It would be great to play a final against Novak here in New York, but, both of us have really tough semifinals, so let's see. Yes, first things first.

"I try to make the people enjoy watching tennis, watching the matches. I've been trying to do different shots that probably the crowd are not used to seeing in the matches. That's what I'm trying to put a show on."

