US Open: All the stats behind Daniil Medvedev's maiden Grand Slam title - In Numbers

Novak Djokovic fell one step short in his Grand Slam bid.

Daniil Medvedev beat him 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in the U.S. Open final to win his first major title.

Djokovic was trying to become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win all four Grand Slam singles titles in the same year. But the No. 2 seed from Russia made clear it wasn’t going to happen Sunday when he built a 4-0 lead in the third set after winning the first two.

Djokovic will go into next year still tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal with 20 major titles, most in men’s history.

Here are all the numbers behind Medvedev's first Grand Slam trophy...

1 Medvedev became the first man since Rafael Nadal in 2010 to win a US Open title dropping just one set, and since Ivan Lendl in 1987.

2 Medvedev has now joined 2020 champion Dominic Thiem is being the only two major winners born after 1990.

3 Medvedev is now the third Russian Grand Slam men's singles champion after Marat Safin (2005 Australian Open and 2000 US Open) and Yevgeny Kafelnikov (1996 French Open and 1999 Australian Open) and second at the Flushing Meadows.

9 is presently the total tally of new champions that the Flushing Meadows has witnessed in the last 14 years which includes four first-time Grand Slam winners in Dominic Thiem (2020), Marin Cilic (2014), Andy Murray (2012) and Juan Martin Del Potro (2009).

8 is now the total number of first-time Grand Slam winners in men's singles tennis since Rafael Nadal's maiden French Open title.

27-1 Medvedev became the first player to defeat Djokovic in a Grand Slam match in 2021.

3 Djokovic joined Jack Crawford in 1933 and Lew Hoad in 1956 as the last men won the a year's first three majors and reached the US Open final but failed to complete the calendar slam

