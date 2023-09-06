US Open 2023: Novak Djokovic enters semifinal; shatters Roger Federer's elusive record

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Novak Djokovic during US Open 2023

The 23-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic kept his winning run in the ongoing US Open intact as he won his quarterfinal clash against USA's Taylor Fritz to advance to the semifinals. Djokovic beat Fritz in straight sets 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 after a two-hour and 35 minute-long clash and also broke the record of tennis legend Roger Federer.

Djokovic's victory over Fritz has propelled him to his record 47th Grand Slam semi-final and he has now become the player to have featured in the most number of Grand Slam semi-finals (men's). Federer previously held the record with 46 such appearances and now the record sits comfortably with the three-time US Open champion.

In another quarterfinal encounter, USA's Ben Shelton surpassed his compatriot Frances Tiafoe to make it to the semis. The match turned out to be a mouth-watering clash as both players gave each other a tough time on the court. The fixture went on for four sets as Shelton won the contest 6-2, 3-6, 7-6, 6-2 in a three-hour-long gripping affair.

Meanwhile, the quarterfinals in the women's circuit turned out to be fairly straightforward affairs. Sixth seed Coco Gauff beat Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets 6-0, 6-2 to storm into the semis. Ostapenko had stunned defending champion Iga Swiatek in the fourth round to cause an upset but failed to ruffle any feathers against Gauff. In another encounter, Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova eased past Sorana Cirstea 6-0, 6-3 of Romania to qualify for the final four.

For the Indian fans there is still some hope alive, as Rohan Bopanna and his partner Matthew Ebden of Australia defeated Jackson Withrow and Nathaniel Lammons of the USA in straight sets 7-6, 6-1.

With the ongoing tournament moving towards its business end, the other semifinal fixtures will be confirmed soon as the players will be seen in action on Thursday, September 7.

