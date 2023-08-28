US Open 2023 Live streaming: When and where to watch US Open on TV and online in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Andy Murray and others make their way on to the court in US Open

US Open 2023 Live Streaming: The hard court season is back as the final Grand Slam of the calendar year, the US Open gets underway in New York on Monday, August 28. One of the most eagerly anticipated events in the calendar year, the US Open is set to be bigger and better this time around as the tournament organisers have already announced that the forthcoming season will witness the usage of video technology that will enable the match referees to check for double bounces during games.

There will be plenty of eyeballs on Serbia's tennis legend Novak Djokovic as he chases his fourth US Open title. If Djokovic manages to win the title this season then he will equal Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slams - most by any player in the history of the sport. The 36-year-old will also be eyeing his third Grand Slam of 2023, having already won the Australian Open and the French Open.

However it is not going to be easy for the Serb as he faces stiff competition from the defending champion and the No. 1 seed in the men's event Carlos Alcaraz, who recently got the better of the 23-time Grand Slam winner in the final of Wimbledon.

Here are all the live-streaming details that you need to know related to the US Open 2023:

When is the US Open 2023 going to start?

The US Open 2023 will get underway on Monday, August 28.​​

Where can you watch the US Open 2023 on TV in India?

Fans can enjoy all the live action of the US Open 2023 on Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 2 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channels in India.

Where can you watch the US Open 2023 online in India?

One can watch the US Open 2023 online on the Sony LIV app and website in India.

Latest Sports News