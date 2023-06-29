Three years after retirement, former world no.1 Caroline Wozniacki announces shock return to Tennis

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Caroline Wozniacki at Australian Open 2020

Three years after announcing retirement, the former world no.1 Caroline Wozniacki is set to make a shocking comeback to court. The Danish Tennis player announced her return on Thursday, June 29, and will target US Open 2023.

Wozniacki, 32, shocked Tennis fans after announcing her retirement after the 2020 Australia Open where she was defeated by the current no. 6 Ons Jabeur in the round of 32. She dominated the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings during 2009-2011 and was ranked no.1 for 71 weeks.

She won the 2018 Australian Open to become the first Danish Tennis player to win a Grand Slam singles title. She also reached the US Open finals on two occasions in 2009 and 2014 and won 30 WTA singles titles.

But Wozniacki retired from Tennis at the age of 29 to start a family with her husband David Lee, the former NBA player. Now a mother of two children, Wozniacki will first feature in Montreal Open to regain match fitness and then will target US Open.

The Danish ace announced her decision to come back with a post on Twitter where she revealed that she wants to show her kids that she can still achieve success at any age.

"Over these past three years away from the game I got to make up for lost time with my family, I became a mother and now have two beautiful children I am so grateful for. But I still have goals I want to accomplish. I want to show my kids that you can pursue your dreams no matter your age or role. We decided as a family it’s time. I’m coming back to play and I can’t wait!" Caroline Wozniacki wrote in her Tweet.

"So I'm going to play the US Open. There's just an electric atmosphere in New York that I can't get enough of, and I've played so well there for years and years," Caroline wrote in a Vogue magazine article. "After that, I'll have a couple of months to prepare for Australia and we'll take it from there. The Paris Olympics are definitely a goal too."

Latest Sports News