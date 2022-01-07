Sania-Kichenok knocked out of Adelaide International quarters by Barty-Sanders

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Sania Mirza.

Sania Mirza's strong run in women's doubles of the Adelaide International came to an end on Friday when she and her partner Nadiia Kichenok suffered a defeat to local favourite and star Ashleigh Barty and Storm Sanders in the semifinals 1-6, 6-2, 8-10.

Sania and partner put up a fiery fight but eventually lost their doubles semifinal tie to Barty and Sanders in one hour five minutes.

In the men's doubles quarterfinals, however, Indian pair Bopanna and Ramkumar trounced the French-Monegasque duo of Benjamin Bonzi and Hugo Nys 6-1, 6-3.

The unseeded Indian pair of veteran Bopanna and Ramkumar will now clash with the fourth-seeded Bosnian-Mexican duo of Tomislav Brkić and Santiago Gonzalez for a spot in the final. The two Indians are pairing up for the first time on the ATP tour.

Should Bopanna and Ramkumar continue their good show the two may pair up for India's Davis Cup tie against Denmark scheduled to be played in New Delhi in March.

The two Adelaide events are tune up tournaments for the Australian Open, starting January 17 in Melbourne.

