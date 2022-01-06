Australian Open 2021: Novak Djokovic to pursue legal action after Australia cancels visa

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Novak Djokovic.

World No.1 tennis star Novak Djokovic has opted for legal action against cancellation of the visa by the Australian authority after the Serbian got the required medical exemption to play in the Australian Open 2022, slated from January 17.

As per reports, Djokovic had to spend eight hours in detention at Melbourne Airport where he unsuccessfully pleaded his case to border officials.

The defending Australian Open champion now may be ordered to leave Melbourne as early as Thursday evening as Australian Border Force has stated that he failed to provide appropriate evidence to enter Australia.

As per the guidelines, the evidence must be presented at the border by people who are unvaccinated for Covid-19.

Australia on Thursday cancelled the 34-year-old Serb's visa to enter the country, Health Minister Greg Hunt confirmed.

Earlier, Djokovic had landed in Australia citing a medical exemption to play in the Australian Open. The particular vaccine exemption which Djokovic cited created a huge controversy and it received backlash from the Australian public.

Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday said Djokovic is no special case and the same rules as everyone will apply to him.

"Mr. Djokovic's visa has been cancelled. Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. No one is above these rules. Our strong border policies have been critical to Australia having one of the lowest death rates in the world from Covid, we are continuing to be vigilant," Morrison tweeted.

The nine-time Australian Open-winning Serbian is the most successful player in the tournament's history. He is currently tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 career Grand Slams.

(Reported by ANI)